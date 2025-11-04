Left Menu

French Lawmakers Push Pro-Crypto Agenda Amidst Digital Euro Debate

French lawmakers oppose the digital euro, favoring cryptocurrency options like BTC and stablecoins for greater privacy and fiscal sovereignty. Concurrently, retail traders are eyeing DeepSnitch AI ($DSNT) for its promising analytics capabilities, anticipating substantial returns, and potentially reshaping the crypto landscape with its innovative AI-driven approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:13 IST
New Delhi [India], November 4: Recent events in the French National Assembly revealed lawmakers' reluctance towards endorsing the digital euro. Preferring BTC and euro-denominated stablecoins, advocates argue this ensures individual rights and economic independence, countering potential surveillance risks posed by digital currency centralization.

In parallel, the retail investor community is buzzing over rising cryptocurrencies, particularly DeepSnitch AI's ($DSNT) prospects. This new entrant is garnering attention for its advanced, AI-powered predictive analytics—a feature exciting many traders about its potential for substantial financial gains.

As the French government contemplates its digital currency strategy, a pivot towards supporting a domestic cryptocurrency industry—including initiatives like DeepSnitch AI—demonstrates a shift towards innovation, privacy assurance, and a diverse financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

