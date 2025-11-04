Global Stocks Tumble Amid Pound's Plunge and Rachel Reeves' Caution

On a turbulent Tuesday, London's stock market stumbled despite a sharp drop in the pound triggered by finance minister Rachel Reeves' statements. Equities worldwide were hit hard in a collective risk-off move, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 shedding 0.7% by 1120 GMT, potentially marking its largest single-day fall in over two weeks if declines persist.

Industrial metal miners were among the hardest-hit sectors, plunging 2.3% due to a robust dollar that sent copper prices crashing by more than 2%. Major banks faced losses too, with HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Barclays each declining more than 1%. Across Europe, stock markets mirrored the negative sentiment, with Germany, France, and Italy witnessing downturns alongside the pan-European STOXX 600 reaching a low not seen since mid-October.

The warnings didn't stop at Europe; U.S. stock futures also saw a dip exceeding 1%. Concurrently, the pound and UK government bond yields decreased following Reeves' cautionary speech ahead of her second annual budget, highlighting 'hard choices'. Notably, energy company Diversified Energy saw a 9.6% surge after boosting its profit forecast, whereas Associated British Foods dropped 2.6% on potential business separation news.

(With inputs from agencies.)