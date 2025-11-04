Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Dairy: Akshayakalpa's High Protein Milk Launch

Akshayakalpa Organic introduces High Protein Milk, expanding its portfolio to meet India's demand for healthier food options. With 25 grams of protein per serving and a lactose-free formula, the milk aligns with the company's mission of clean, functional nutrition, supporting a sustainable, organic farming ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:41 IST
Revolutionizing Indian Dairy: Akshayakalpa's High Protein Milk Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru-based Akshayakalpa Organic, a pioneer in organic dairy, has unveiled its High Protein Milk to address protein deficiency in India, a serious nutritional challenge. The milk contains 25 grams of protein per 250ml, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking convenient nutrition options.

Developed using ultrafiltration technology, this lactose-free milk is free from antibiotics and preservatives, ensuring a pure and easily digestible product. Akshayakalpa's offerings are a testament to their commitment to sustainability, nutrition, and farmer welfare.

The High Protein Milk is part of an effort to transform India's dairy sector by combining scientific innovation with organic purity. Available in major cities from November 2025, it's set to meet the rising demand for functional foods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025