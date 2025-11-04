Revolutionizing Indian Dairy: Akshayakalpa's High Protein Milk Launch
Akshayakalpa Organic introduces High Protein Milk, expanding its portfolio to meet India's demand for healthier food options. With 25 grams of protein per serving and a lactose-free formula, the milk aligns with the company's mission of clean, functional nutrition, supporting a sustainable, organic farming ecosystem.
Bengaluru-based Akshayakalpa Organic, a pioneer in organic dairy, has unveiled its High Protein Milk to address protein deficiency in India, a serious nutritional challenge. The milk contains 25 grams of protein per 250ml, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking convenient nutrition options.
Developed using ultrafiltration technology, this lactose-free milk is free from antibiotics and preservatives, ensuring a pure and easily digestible product. Akshayakalpa's offerings are a testament to their commitment to sustainability, nutrition, and farmer welfare.
The High Protein Milk is part of an effort to transform India's dairy sector by combining scientific innovation with organic purity. Available in major cities from November 2025, it's set to meet the rising demand for functional foods.
(With inputs from agencies.)