Revolutionizing Indian Dairy: Akshayakalpa's High Protein Milk Launch

Bengaluru-based Akshayakalpa Organic, a pioneer in organic dairy, has unveiled its High Protein Milk to address protein deficiency in India, a serious nutritional challenge. The milk contains 25 grams of protein per 250ml, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking convenient nutrition options.

Developed using ultrafiltration technology, this lactose-free milk is free from antibiotics and preservatives, ensuring a pure and easily digestible product. Akshayakalpa's offerings are a testament to their commitment to sustainability, nutrition, and farmer welfare.

The High Protein Milk is part of an effort to transform India's dairy sector by combining scientific innovation with organic purity. Available in major cities from November 2025, it's set to meet the rising demand for functional foods.

