Ferrari Slashes U.S. Model Prices After Tariff Deal
Ferrari has reduced price hikes on some U.S. models to a maximum of 5% following a U.S.-EU agreement to lower import tariffs on European products. Initially, prices were set to rise by up to 10% after a 27.5% levy was imposed by the U.S., which has now been reduced to 15%.
In a strategic move, Ferrari has announced reduced price increments on certain models sold in the U.S. This decision follows a newly reached agreement that lessens import tariffs on European goods, providing some relief amid trade tensions.
Earlier this year, the luxury car manufacturer had set price increases of up to 10% on specific models. This action was in response to the hefty 27.5% import levy enforced by the Trump administration on European automotive imports.
Thanks to negotiations between the U.S. administration and the European Union, the import duty has been scaled back to 15%. Consequently, Ferrari has adjusted its price hike on U.S. models to a ceiling of 5%, reflecting the revised tariff rate.
