Mufin Green Finance Amplifies Green Energy Funding with Rs 50 Crore NCD

Mufin Green Finance has announced the successful raising of Rs 50 crore via a Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) issue to fuel its initiatives in electric mobility and clean energy financing. The investment, backed by InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers, is set at an 11% coupon rate with a 15-month maturity period.

This strategic move is aimed at enhancing access to listed instruments and diversifying funding sources, all part of Mufin's broad strategy to strengthen its lending capacity and foster sustainable energy adoption.

A significant portion of the funds, around 90%, will target the burgeoning sector of medical premium financing, while the remaining 10% is allocated to support electric vehicle (EV) loans, battery financing, and solar panel installations among individuals and small businesses.

