Left Menu

NSE's Profit Dips Amid Settlement Provisions with Sebi

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a 33% year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter, due to a major provision towards settlement applications with Sebi. Excluding this, adjusted PAT rose 16%. Total quarterly income decreased 17% from the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:00 IST
NSE's Profit Dips Amid Settlement Provisions with Sebi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) registered a 33% annual decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 2,098 crore for the September quarter. This is in stark contrast to the Rs 3,137 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The decline is largely attributed to a significant provision of Rs 1,297 crore, which the exchange recognized in relation to settlement applications filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concerning Colocation and Dark Fibre issues. Excluding this provision, NSE's adjusted PAT actually shows a 16% sequential rise to Rs 3,396 crore.

NSE's total income also saw a drop, falling 17% year-on-year to Rs 4,160 crore. For the first half of FY26, the NSE contributed Rs 28,308 crore to the exchequer. Despite the challenges, half-yearly data indicates a PAT of Rs 5,022 crore, while adjusted PAT reached Rs 6,320 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy Sparks Blame, Demands for Accountability

Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy Sparks Blame, Demands for Accountability

 India
2
Political Promises and Clash: Manjhi Criticizes Yadav Ahead of Bihar Polls

Political Promises and Clash: Manjhi Criticizes Yadav Ahead of Bihar Polls

 India
3
Cameroon Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil

Cameroon Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil

 Global
4
Telangana CM's Bold Promises and Challenges in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Telangana CM's Bold Promises and Challenges in Jubilee Hills By-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025