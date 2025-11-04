NSE's Profit Dips Amid Settlement Provisions with Sebi

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) registered a 33% annual decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 2,098 crore for the September quarter. This is in stark contrast to the Rs 3,137 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The decline is largely attributed to a significant provision of Rs 1,297 crore, which the exchange recognized in relation to settlement applications filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concerning Colocation and Dark Fibre issues. Excluding this provision, NSE's adjusted PAT actually shows a 16% sequential rise to Rs 3,396 crore.

NSE's total income also saw a drop, falling 17% year-on-year to Rs 4,160 crore. For the first half of FY26, the NSE contributed Rs 28,308 crore to the exchequer. Despite the challenges, half-yearly data indicates a PAT of Rs 5,022 crore, while adjusted PAT reached Rs 6,320 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)