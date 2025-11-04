Wall Street Woes: Tech Stocks Face Investor Scrutiny

Wall Street's major indexes experienced significant declines on Tuesday, driven by investor skepticism over high tech stock valuations. The downturn was exacerbated by warnings from the CEOs of leading Wall Street banks cautioning about a potential stock market selloff.

Adding to the market's uncertainty, AI-centric firm Palantir issued a sales forecast that failed to meet investor expectations, further rattling market confidence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a drop of 188.6 points to 47,148.04. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw sharp declines, falling 63.4 points and 376.5 points, respectively, indicating a cautious atmosphere on Wall Street.

