MP Tejasvi Surya Challenges Bengaluru Metro's Exorbitant Fare Hike

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has raised significant concerns over the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) recent fare hike, asserting it was based on a major miscalculation. During a review meeting, Surya highlighted that the BMRCL erroneously used the Maintenance and Administration costs of the year 2016-17 instead of 2017-18, fundamentally skewing the Fare Fixation Committee's findings.

This misstep, Surya argued, has unjustly inflated metro fares, causing an estimated excess charge of ₹150 crore for commuters since the revision. The MP emphasized that commuters within the 8-15 km range have experienced fare increases nearing 70%, contrasted against other major cities like Delhi and Chennai, where similar journeys are significantly cheaper.

He has urged for an immediate rectification of the calculation discrepancies to alleviate the undue financial burden on commuters. Surya also called for a detailed explanation from BMRCL regarding the miscalculation and inquired about any corrective actions underway. BMRCL assured that a formal response would be provided soon. Surya stressed that maintaining affordability and transparency is crucial for sustaining public trust in essential urban transit systems like Namma Metro.

