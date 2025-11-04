Defence Innovation: A New Era of Military-Civil Fusion

Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi addressed the India Defence Conclave 2025, highlighting the critical role of shared defence innovation as a cornerstone of national security. He stressed that no nation stands secure alone in a world of complex threats, advocating for strengthened collaboration in defence efforts.

Gen Dwivedi underscored the importance of India's 'two-and-a-half front challenge' and the post 'Op Sindoor' empowerment, suggesting it offers the armed forces enhanced flexibility for development and induction. He urged investment in defence R&D, leveraging emerging technologies, and nurturing strategic partnerships to expand capabilities.

The Army chief called for military-civil fusion, dubbed the 'troika of transformation' involving academia, industry, and military, to anchor collaborative initiatives at a national level. Highlighting indigenous innovations, he emphasized the need to close R&D gaps to deliver cutting-edge defence capabilities, with land remaining the critical asset in warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)