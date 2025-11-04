Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Prioritizes Quality Technical Education and Innovation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasizes the state's focus on providing quality technical education to enhance employability. Reviewing technical education's current state, he urged optimal use of resources, introduced new-age courses, and laid plans for innovation and a digital university development.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewing the functioning of the Technical Education department. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to bolster market-relevant skills among students, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has underscored the state government's commitment to providing quality technical education. The Chief Minister reviewed the Technical Education department's operations Tuesday, addressing concerns about seven buildings worth Rs 126.45 crore remaining unused. He mandated the formulation of an action plan to ensure optimal use of these infrastructures.

Chief Minister Sukhu firmly denounced the wasteful expenditure of public funds on unutilized construction. He instructed the classification of Industrial Training Institutes and Polytechnic Colleges based on student enrolment, performance, and available facilities, reaffirming the government's dedication to strengthening technical education.

Further, the Chief Minister announced plans to fill vacant positions in technical institutions and introduce courses aligned with emerging job markets. Highlighting innovation, he expressed optimism over the launch of the M Tech (EV-Tech) course at Hydro Engineering College. Plans for a Digital University dedicated to innovation, entrepreneurship, and vocational studies at Ghumarwin demonstrate the state's ambitious educational vision.

