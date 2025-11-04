Left Menu

Nature-Based Solutions Transform Mandi's Flood Resilience

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and partners launch a pilot project in Dharampur to deploy Nature-based Solutions against flood hazards. The initiative aims to protect infrastructure and enhance community resilience through innovative biodiversity engineering and early warning systems, promising a replicable model for Himalayan flood management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:44 IST
Nature-Based Solutions Transform Mandi's Flood Resilience
Aerial view of flood-hit Dharampur showing bus terminal and power sub-station, key sites for NbS pilot (Photo/Caritas India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), in association with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Caritas India, has initiated a pioneering project to deploy Nature-based Solutions aimed at fortifying the flood-prone district of Mandi. Supported by the United Kingdom's International Development, this initiative addresses the increasing monsoon threats in the region.

Dharampur, a town along the Son Khadd river, serves as the pilot site for this project. The town frequently experiences flash floods that endanger vital infrastructure, including a major incident in September 2025 which caused significant damage. This partnership seeks to safeguard the community through advanced solutions that merge ecological and engineering practices, such as using vegetative walls and native plants for slope stabilization, along with a flood early warning system.

'The conditions in Dharampur and Mandi reflect a concerning rise in monsoon-induced hazards across our region,' said Duni Chand Rana, Director and Ex-Officio Special Secretary for Revenue and Disaster Management of the Himachal State Government, during a recent workshop inauguration. 'Scaling these Nature-based Solutions with a community-centric approach is crucial.' Teams have been assessing vulnerable watersheds in Mandi and Shimla since August to map vulnerabilities and identify critical interventions.

Saswata Sanyal, Disaster Risk Reduction Lead at ICIMOD, emphasized the urgency of deploying these solutions due to the compounded effects of climate change and unsustainable development models. 'Our aim is to extend these strategies to other mountain zones where they are critically needed after they are validated here,' he stated.

Technical authorities have confirmed the robustness of the solutions, highlighting the strength provided by vegetative walls combining species like grass and trees. Ravi Bhushan Sharma, a retired Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department engineer and bioengineering consultant, asserted the effectiveness of these methods in other state regions and their prospective success in Dharampur. Botany expert Vaneet Jishtu underscored that true restoration relies on incorporating native biodiversity and local community knowledge.

For the affected communities and partners, this intervention offers a pivotal stride towards enhanced safety. Fr. Jesudass R., Executive Director of Caritas India, expressed optimism regarding the blend of scientific and indigenous methods addressing community needs. Vijay Ratan Khadgi of ICIMOD advocated for a comprehensive risk-informed strategy involving all stakeholders, combining community-based early warning systems and state-of-the-art technology to fulfill the vision of 'Early Warning for All'.

Anuradha, Head of Programs at Doers, stressed the importance of engaging local NGOs to mobilize grassroots community efforts effectively. The project is advancing towards its implementation phase, merging on-ground action with cutting-edge technology to establish a resilient and replicable model for the Hindu Kush Himalaya. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scruti...

 Global
2
Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

 India
3
Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

 Global
4
India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025