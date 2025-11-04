Nature-Based Solutions Transform Mandi's Flood Resilience

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), in association with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Caritas India, has initiated a pioneering project to deploy Nature-based Solutions aimed at fortifying the flood-prone district of Mandi. Supported by the United Kingdom's International Development, this initiative addresses the increasing monsoon threats in the region.

Dharampur, a town along the Son Khadd river, serves as the pilot site for this project. The town frequently experiences flash floods that endanger vital infrastructure, including a major incident in September 2025 which caused significant damage. This partnership seeks to safeguard the community through advanced solutions that merge ecological and engineering practices, such as using vegetative walls and native plants for slope stabilization, along with a flood early warning system.

'The conditions in Dharampur and Mandi reflect a concerning rise in monsoon-induced hazards across our region,' said Duni Chand Rana, Director and Ex-Officio Special Secretary for Revenue and Disaster Management of the Himachal State Government, during a recent workshop inauguration. 'Scaling these Nature-based Solutions with a community-centric approach is crucial.' Teams have been assessing vulnerable watersheds in Mandi and Shimla since August to map vulnerabilities and identify critical interventions.

Saswata Sanyal, Disaster Risk Reduction Lead at ICIMOD, emphasized the urgency of deploying these solutions due to the compounded effects of climate change and unsustainable development models. 'Our aim is to extend these strategies to other mountain zones where they are critically needed after they are validated here,' he stated.

Technical authorities have confirmed the robustness of the solutions, highlighting the strength provided by vegetative walls combining species like grass and trees. Ravi Bhushan Sharma, a retired Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department engineer and bioengineering consultant, asserted the effectiveness of these methods in other state regions and their prospective success in Dharampur. Botany expert Vaneet Jishtu underscored that true restoration relies on incorporating native biodiversity and local community knowledge.

For the affected communities and partners, this intervention offers a pivotal stride towards enhanced safety. Fr. Jesudass R., Executive Director of Caritas India, expressed optimism regarding the blend of scientific and indigenous methods addressing community needs. Vijay Ratan Khadgi of ICIMOD advocated for a comprehensive risk-informed strategy involving all stakeholders, combining community-based early warning systems and state-of-the-art technology to fulfill the vision of 'Early Warning for All'.

Anuradha, Head of Programs at Doers, stressed the importance of engaging local NGOs to mobilize grassroots community efforts effectively. The project is advancing towards its implementation phase, merging on-ground action with cutting-edge technology to establish a resilient and replicable model for the Hindu Kush Himalaya. (ANI)

