Karnataka Women SHGs to Thrive with Walmart Vriddhi's Digital Boost
The National Livelihood Mission collaborates with Walmart Vriddhi to enhance digital marketing skills for over 5,000 women-led self-help groups (SHGs) across Karnataka. This three-year initiative aims to expand SHGs' domestic and international market reach, introducing their products to a global audience and improving income opportunities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for women-led self-help groups (SHGs) in Karnataka, the National Livelihood Mission under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood has joined forces with Walmart Vriddhi. The partnership aims to bolster the digital marketing and online sales capabilities of SHGs across the state.
Walmart Vriddhi will equip these groups with digital learning resources, business tools, and mentorship, aiding their growth in both domestic and international markets. The initiative targets SHGs that produce a variety of daily-use products, enabling them to expand sales from limited government fairs to the vast e-commerce landscape of platforms like Flipkart.
Officials highlighted the transformational potential of the initiative. By introducing SHG products to a global audience, it promises new income avenues for thousands of women. Furthermore, plans to set up a dedicated SHG products center at Kempegowda International Airport were also announced, to attract travelers from across the globe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
E-commerce Giants Face Investigation Over Pornography Allegations
Empowering Women SHGs: NLM and Walmart Vriddhi's Digital Partnership
India Calls for Global Effort to Align Digital Infrastructure for E-Commerce Inclusivity
India Eyes Foreign Investment in E-commerce Exports Boost
Amazon's Cloud Surge: A Paradigm Shift Amidst E-commerce Challenges