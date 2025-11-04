Gujarat Govt Races to Address Unseasonal Rain Impact on Farmers

In a decisive move to tackle the aftermath of unseasonal rainfall impacting agricultural regions in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar. The gathering brought together top officials, such as Minister of State for Agriculture Ramesh Katara and Chief Secretary MK Das, to assess the damage and chart a path forward.

CM Patel's actions followed an on-ground assessment of the affected districts, including Gir Somnath and Junagadh, where he received firsthand insights from beleaguered farmers. Measures are being taken to understand the scope of the damage, with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani gathering data in Surat and Bhavnagar, respectively.

In an X post, CM Patel disclosed that over 4,800 teams are actively surveying damage in the region. After visiting impacted areas like the village of Panidra, the government is committed to delivering a substantial relief-aid package urgently, marking a proactive step to aid farmers in their recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)