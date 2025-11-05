TikTok Under Fire: Paris Investigates Allegations of Suicide Promotion

The Paris prosecutor's office has begun investigating TikTok over accusations that the platform permits suicide-promoting content, potentially putting vulnerable young users at risk. This move aligns with growing concerns from French families, a parliamentary inquiry, and reports by institutions like Amnesty International.

The prosecutor's office will scrutinize whether TikTok's algorithms push harmful content and if the platform meets its obligation to notify authorities about infractions. While TikTok refutes the allegations, emphasizing its commitment to user safety, the cybercrime division will probe any associated criminal activities.

If the inquiry identifies culpable parties, they may face significant fines and prison terms. Public and legal pressure on TikTok has intensified, particularly from families who suffered tragic losses, alleging that the platform failed to filter harmful content that contributed to self-harm or suicide among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)