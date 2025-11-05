Financial Times Highlights: Investment Drives and Industry Shifts

In a pivotal move, UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to call upon major insurance companies to ramp up investments in London. This appeal comes as the UK battles heightened competition from global industry counterparts. The minister's stance underscores the nation's strategic financial frameworks.

Meanwhile, London Underground workers have secured a notable three-year pay agreement following a strategic five-day strike earlier in the year. According to the RMT union, the deal underscores the power and effectiveness of collective labor action in achieving remunerative gains.

In another significant development, UK regulators aim to align more closely with US practices by recommending share-based payments for non-executive directors in London-listed companies. Concurrently, Norway is revisiting its ethical investment guidelines to maintain stakes in major tech firms amidst geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)