Scholars Urge SAARC to Address Academic Freedom at South Asian University

Over 300 global scholars have appealed to the SAARC Secretary-General to address the dismissal of Professor Snehashish Bhattacharya from South Asian University, citing violations of academic freedom. They urge reinstatement and respect for collegial principles, following contentious administrative actions against peaceful student protests.

SAU students protest outside the administrative block demanding action in the sexual assault case (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appeal, more than 300 scholars have called on the Secretary-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to intervene in what they describe as the 'unjust and punitive dismissal' of an Associate Professor at the South Asian University (SAU) in New Delhi.

The scholars' letter to SAARC Secretary-General Ambassador Md Golam Sarwar raises alarms about perceived violations of academic freedom and due process at SAU, urging the immediate reinstatement of Dr. Snehashish Bhattacharya, an Associate Professor of Economics.

Dr. Bhattacharya was allegedly terminated for opposing the administration's response to peaceful student protests. The scholars challenge the university's claim of jurisdictional autonomy from Indian law, as Dr. Bhattacharya has taken legal action in the Delhi High Court, spotlighting a broader debate on the university's foundational ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

