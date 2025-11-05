Left Menu

China Eases Tariff Tension Amidst Trade War with the U.S.

China will suspend additional tariffs on U.S. goods and reduce duties on specific agricultural imports. Despite this, U.S. soybeans remain less competitive compared to Brazilian alternatives, impacting American farmers. A recent meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping offered hope for resolving trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:29 IST
China Eases Tariff Tension Amidst Trade War with the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to ease trade tensions, China announced a one-year suspension of the 24% additional tariffs imposed on U.S. goods in April, while retaining a 10% tariff. This decision was confirmed by China's Cabinet on Wednesday.

The State Council's tariff commission further disclosed plans to eliminate duties of up to 15% on certain U.S. agricultural products starting November 10. Despite this, U.S. soybeans still attract a 13% tariff, making them less favorable compared to cheaper Brazilian alternatives, which continue to dominate the Chinese market.

With the first U.S.-China trade war taking a toll on American exporters, a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea has sparked hopes of a resolution. Meanwhile, China's state-owned COFCO recently purchased three U.S. soybean cargoes, a gesture interpreted as an intent to avoid further trade escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

 New Zealand
2
Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

 India
3
Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

 Global
4
Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025