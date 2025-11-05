China Eases Tariff Tension Amidst Trade War with the U.S.

In a significant move to ease trade tensions, China announced a one-year suspension of the 24% additional tariffs imposed on U.S. goods in April, while retaining a 10% tariff. This decision was confirmed by China's Cabinet on Wednesday.

The State Council's tariff commission further disclosed plans to eliminate duties of up to 15% on certain U.S. agricultural products starting November 10. Despite this, U.S. soybeans still attract a 13% tariff, making them less favorable compared to cheaper Brazilian alternatives, which continue to dominate the Chinese market.

With the first U.S.-China trade war taking a toll on American exporters, a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea has sparked hopes of a resolution. Meanwhile, China's state-owned COFCO recently purchased three U.S. soybean cargoes, a gesture interpreted as an intent to avoid further trade escalation.

