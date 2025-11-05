Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives at Chunar Station: CM Yogi Adityanath Responds

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath responded swiftly to a fatal train accident at Chunar Station, offering condolences and urging prompt relief efforts. The tragedy, resulting in multiple fatalities, was due to passengers crossing the tracks instead of using the footbridge. Relief operations and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:02 IST
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives at Chunar Station: CM Yogi Adityanath Responds
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the tragic train accident at Chunar Railway Station, Mirzapur district, directing officials to ensure immediate relief and medical care for the injured. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, the Chief Minister labeled the incident as extremely unfortunate and assured that comprehensive assistance would be provided to those affected.

According to an official communique, the Chief Minister instructed senior officers to be on-site quickly to expedite ongoing relief and rescue operations. Both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to the location to enhance relief efforts. The accident, claiming at least four lives, occurred at 9:30 am, reportedly due to passengers disembarking on the wrong side of the train and attempting to cross the tracks despite a nearby Foot Over Bridge.

The Indian Railways clarified, stating that Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, reached Chunar Station's Platform 4 when passengers mistakenly crossed onto the main line where Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was passing. Tragically, 3-4 passengers were run over by Netaji Express. Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mikie Sherrill Elected Governor of New Jersey: A Democratic Triumph

Mikie Sherrill Elected Governor of New Jersey: A Democratic Triumph

 United States
2
Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: From Kampala to New York's Helm

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: From Kampala to New York's Helm

 Global
3
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi should know that running the country is not game for children: Rajnath Singh at Jamui rally in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi should know that running the country is not game for children: ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025