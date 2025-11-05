Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives at Chunar Station: CM Yogi Adityanath Responds
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath responded swiftly to a fatal train accident at Chunar Station, offering condolences and urging prompt relief efforts. The tragedy, resulting in multiple fatalities, was due to passengers crossing the tracks instead of using the footbridge. Relief operations and investigations are underway.
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the tragic train accident at Chunar Railway Station, Mirzapur district, directing officials to ensure immediate relief and medical care for the injured. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, the Chief Minister labeled the incident as extremely unfortunate and assured that comprehensive assistance would be provided to those affected.
According to an official communique, the Chief Minister instructed senior officers to be on-site quickly to expedite ongoing relief and rescue operations. Both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to the location to enhance relief efforts. The accident, claiming at least four lives, occurred at 9:30 am, reportedly due to passengers disembarking on the wrong side of the train and attempting to cross the tracks despite a nearby Foot Over Bridge.
The Indian Railways clarified, stating that Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, reached Chunar Station's Platform 4 when passengers mistakenly crossed onto the main line where Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was passing. Tragically, 3-4 passengers were run over by Netaji Express. Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)