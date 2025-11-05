Left Menu

Air India Flight's Precautionary Landing in Mongolia Ensures Passenger Safety

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi made a precautionary landing in Mongolia due to suspected technical issues. Passengers received assistance from local authorities, hotel accommodations, and a relief flight to Delhi. All parties involved were thanked for their support in prioritizing passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:13 IST
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Air India's flight AI174 from San Francisco to Delhi executed a precautionary landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on November 2, 2025, after the flight crew became concerned about a possible technical issue. The incident was managed with high efficiency, ensuring passenger safety as the top priority.

An official spokesperson for Air India expressed gratitude towards the local authorities in Ulaanbaatar, the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Government of India for their swift response in safeguarding the well-being of all passengers and crew stranded in Mongolia. A relief flight successfully transported them to Delhi shortly after the incident.

In an official statement, Air India sincerely apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen diversion, assuring that no effort was spared in limiting the disruption. Comprehensive arrangements including meals and accommodations were provided, illustrating Air India's commitment to passenger care and operational safety standards.

