Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Coast

Qatari Diar, the real estate investment branch of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, is set to inject $29.7 billion into a new partnership project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. The venture underscores Egypt's ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment amid significant economic challenges.

The ambitious plan aims to develop Alam Al-Roum, a previously untapped 480 km strip northeast of Cairo, into a bustling luxury destination. This project will feature high-end neighborhoods, leisure facilities like golf courses and marinas, as well as educational and governmental structures.

This substantial investment, the first of its kind by Qatar in Egypt this year since its $7.5 billion commitment, is poised to generate significant annual revenue while contributing to the local economy. Following the news, Egypt's sovereign bonds saw a rise, signaling market optimism.

