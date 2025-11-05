Growth Surge: Orient Green Power's Profit Soars by 22%

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) announced a nearly 22% increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 80.94 crore for the September quarter, primarily driven by a surge in revenues.

The company's financial filing revealed last year's profit of Rs 66.46 crore, highlighting significant growth.

Total income for the quarter jumped to Rs 135.45 crore from Rs 123.41 crore in the prior year, supported by consistent power generation and a 20% y-o-y increase in operating revenues. A nearly 16% year-over-year EBITDA growth was noted, along with a reduction in finance costs due to lower interest rates, enhanced by prompt principal repayment and better ratings. Additionally, a Rs 16 crore refund from lenders boosted quarterly profitability. The company anticipates commissioning a 7MW solar power plant by December 2025, with further capacity additions expected by June 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)