UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls for Strengthening Sikh Institutions on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On a significant occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the Sikh community to visit key regions with substantial Sikh populations, identify areas of improvement, and fortify institutions rooted in Sikh traditions.

CM Yogi specifically addressed Sikh residents in Lucknow and across the state, motivating them to journey to places like Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit. His aim is to address shortcomings and strengthen institutions following the Sikh Gurus' teachings. He cautioned against the spread of religious conversions in Punjab and stressed on promoting communal harmony, invoking the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over religious conversions in Punjab's Terai region, questioning the shift amidst Sikh conversions. During the 556th Prakash Parv, he urged a collective commitment to uphold Guru Nanak's values against caste discrimination. The day's celebrations included prayers, devotional music, and community service, while CM Yogi also inaugurated flats for low-income families under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme in Lucknow.

