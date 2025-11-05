Left Menu

150 Years of Vande Mataram: Nation Unites in Song and Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a significant event at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, a song symbolizing India's freedom movement. The event will feature leaders, artists, and youth, with nationwide celebrations planned to honor the song's historical and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in a monumental celebration at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, marking 150 years since the inception of Vande Mataram, the iconic song that has long inspired national unity and pride in India. Originally penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, this song became a rallying cry during the freedom struggle and continues to evoke strong patriotic sentiments across the nation.

The commemorative event will see attendance from senior BJP leaders, cultural figures, artists, and representatives of the youth from around the country. A powerful collective rendition of Vande Mataram, performed by thousands, will underscore the nation's spirit of unity. Prime Minister Modi is anticipated to deliver an address reflecting on the song's enduring importance in modern India, emphasizing its messages of national pride, unity, and cultural heritage.

This event is the kickoff for a series of nationwide celebrations and outreach initiatives orchestrated to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. According to the Ministry of Culture, this year-long tribute aims to revitalize the song's revolutionary spirit, particularly among the youth and students, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire future generations. Celebrations are set to include tributes to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, aligning with broader cultural milestones highlighted during a key meeting choreographed by BJP leaders at their national headquarters.

