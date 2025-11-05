Left Menu

Impact of GST on State Revenues: Gains and Losses Explored

The introduction of GST in 2017 led to declines in state tax revenues from the subsumed taxes, decreasing from 6.5% of GDP in 2015-16 to 5.5% in 2023-24. Despite this, some North-Eastern states improved tax-to-GSDP ratios. Recent GST rate changes may further affect state GST revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 has largely led to declining state revenues from taxes that were merged under the new system. A report by PRS Legislative Research reveals a dip in aggregate revenue from 6.5% of GDP in 2015-16 to 5.5% in 2023-24.

Although some North-Eastern states like Meghalaya and Mizoram saw improvements in their tax-to-GSDP ratios, larger states such as Punjab and Karnataka experienced more significant revenue drops. The report notes variations across states, attributing improvement to the destination-based tax principle of the GST regime.

Further changes to GST rates, proposed by the GST Council in the form of two standard slabs and a separate de-merit rate, could impact State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) revenues adversely, influencing overall state finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

