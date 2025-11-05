Ukraine's Critical Gas Resupply Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a move to maintain energy stability through the winter, Ukraine has resumed gas imports from a pipeline stretching across the Balkan Peninsula to Greece, after suffering significant damage to its gas sector from Russian assaults. The attacks have slashed Ukraine's domestic gas production by at least half, compelling the nation to import an additional 4 billion cubic metres of gas.

Recent data indicates that Ukraine is receiving 1.1 million cubic metres of gas via the Transbalkan route, with previous imports recorded at 0.78 mcm. The route, linking Ukraine to Greece's LNG terminals and passing through Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria, had been underutilized due to high transit costs, which have since been reduced thanks to tariff cuts by Moldovan and Romanian operators.

Despite these imports, Ukraine's energy system is under pressure. Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Centre of Energy Studies in Kyiv, highlighted the challenges, noting that a substantial portion of gas compressors has been damaged, complicating repair efforts. The restoration of gas production is anticipated to take 15-18 months, posing a long-term challenge to Ukraine's energy recovery.

