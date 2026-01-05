Russia's Tactical Blows: Ukraine's Energy Crisis Deepens

Russian missile strikes have left Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, reeling from substantial damage to its energy infrastructure. The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, has described the attacks as assaults against the very lifeblood of civilian life, impacting heating and water supplies.

Additionally, Dnipro faced its own crisis, as a strike on a facility owned by U.S. agricultural giant Bunge spilled 300 tons of sunflower oil, disrupting traffic for days. Public workers have been tirelessly working to contain the spill and restore normalcy.

Kharkiv, a city of over a million people close to the Russian border, is enduring freezing temperatures while grappling with limited electricity. Since November, intensified Russian assaults have left many regions in darkness, with major cities like Kyiv and Odesa suffering significant power outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)