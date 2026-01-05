Left Menu

Russia's Tactical Blows: Ukraine's Energy Crisis Deepens

Russian missile attacks caused severe damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, particularly in Kharkiv, resulting in widespread disruptions. The assaults aim to induce fear by targeting essential services like heating and water. Also, a significant sunflower oil spill occurred in Dnipro, affecting local transportation and daily life.

Russian missile strikes have left Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, reeling from substantial damage to its energy infrastructure. The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, has described the attacks as assaults against the very lifeblood of civilian life, impacting heating and water supplies.

Additionally, Dnipro faced its own crisis, as a strike on a facility owned by U.S. agricultural giant Bunge spilled 300 tons of sunflower oil, disrupting traffic for days. Public workers have been tirelessly working to contain the spill and restore normalcy.

Kharkiv, a city of over a million people close to the Russian border, is enduring freezing temperatures while grappling with limited electricity. Since November, intensified Russian assaults have left many regions in darkness, with major cities like Kyiv and Odesa suffering significant power outages.

