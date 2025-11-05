Left Menu

Ireland Enforces Nationwide Poultry Lockdown Amid Bird Flu Surge

Ireland has enacted a mandatory housing order for poultry and captive birds to combat an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu. The virus, detected in a turkey farm, has resulted in high bird mortality, impacting the poultry industry and raising concerns about food prices and human transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:27 IST
Ireland Enforces Nationwide Poultry Lockdown Amid Bird Flu Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a serious outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, Ireland has mandated a country-wide housing order for poultry and captive birds, starting from November 10. This move comes in the wake of the virus being identified at a turkey farm in Carlow, marking Ireland's first such incident since 2022.

The resurgence of avian influenza across Europe has alarmed governments and the poultry sector alike, given the virus's track record of devastating bird populations globally, driving up food prices, and posing potential risks to human health. The outbreak in Carlow led to the death of 3,130 out of 3,240 turkeys, as reported by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), based on Irish government data.

Irish agriculture authorities have noted widespread circulation of the virus among wild birds, with over 40 testing positive for avian flu this year, including 12 cases in a wildlife park in County Cork, which has been temporarily closed. In similar preventative measures, Britain will enforce its housing order for birds, effective Thursday, joining several European nations that enacted similar restrictions last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Transformative Development: A Model for the Global South

India's Transformative Development: A Model for the Global South

 Qatar
2
Market's AI Wobble: Tech Stocks Face Cautious Sentiment

Market's AI Wobble: Tech Stocks Face Cautious Sentiment

 Global
3
Panattoni's Grand Entry: Revolutionizing Kerala's Industrial Landscape

Panattoni's Grand Entry: Revolutionizing Kerala's Industrial Landscape

 India
4
Empowering Democracy: Postal and Home Voting Initiatives in Budgam

Empowering Democracy: Postal and Home Voting Initiatives in Budgam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025