Ireland Enforces Nationwide Poultry Lockdown Amid Bird Flu Surge

In response to a serious outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, Ireland has mandated a country-wide housing order for poultry and captive birds, starting from November 10. This move comes in the wake of the virus being identified at a turkey farm in Carlow, marking Ireland's first such incident since 2022.

The resurgence of avian influenza across Europe has alarmed governments and the poultry sector alike, given the virus's track record of devastating bird populations globally, driving up food prices, and posing potential risks to human health. The outbreak in Carlow led to the death of 3,130 out of 3,240 turkeys, as reported by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), based on Irish government data.

Irish agriculture authorities have noted widespread circulation of the virus among wild birds, with over 40 testing positive for avian flu this year, including 12 cases in a wildlife park in County Cork, which has been temporarily closed. In similar preventative measures, Britain will enforce its housing order for birds, effective Thursday, joining several European nations that enacted similar restrictions last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)