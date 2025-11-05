Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Push on Iran Nuclear Issue

China is urging for renewed communication and negotiations over the Iran nuclear issue, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi. During a call with Iran's Abbas Araqchi, Wang emphasized that the stalled process is not beneficial for the international community and reaffirmed China's support for Iran's peaceful nuclear energy rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:36 IST
China is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, calling for renewed dialogue and negotiation among involved parties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi communicated this stance in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, on Wednesday.

Wang Yi stressed that the current deadlock is disadvantageous to the interests of the international community while reiterating China's support for Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear energy usage.

