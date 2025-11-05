Gujarat Boosts Farmer Support with Increased MSP for Kharif Crops

In a decisive move to bolster economic security for farmers, the Gujarat Government has revealed plans to procure Kharif crops, including groundnut, moong, urad, and soybean, at increased Minimum Support Prices (MSP) starting November 9. Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, speaking under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, emphasized that this initiative is crafted to ensure farmers receive fair and remunerative prices for their harvests.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government has hiked the MSP significantly this year to shield farmers from financial setbacks. Groundnut prices have been raised by Rs 480 per quintal, urad by Rs 400 per quintal, and soybean by Rs 436 per quintal compared to last year. This increase, operating under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), allows the state to propose procuring crops worth over Rs 15,000 crore this season, safeguarding farmers from selling at depressed market rates.

Amid a substantial groundnut yield this year, the state has liberally decided to purchase up to 125 mann (maund) from each farmer. Over 300 procurement centers have been established across Gujarat, based on cultivation area and crop output, with additional centers to be introduced if necessary. Notably, the Central Government declared MSPs before the sowing season, setting the groundnut MSP at Rs 7,263 per quintal, moong at Rs 8,768, urad at Rs 7,800, and soybean at Rs 5,328 per quintal.