Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Conspiring Against Indian Institutions

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has intensified his critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being used by both domestic and international forces to damage India's reputation as part of an orchestrated plot. Rijiju elaborated on these allegations during a press conference designed to rebut Rahul Gandhi's assertions of voter fraud ahead of the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

Highlighting a pattern of criticism, Rijiju alleged that Gandhi's attacks target Indian institutions such as the army, the Supreme Court, and the Election Commission. He warned that such actions question the foundation of India's democratic system. Rijiju contended that Gandhi's claims divert attention from Congress's internal disarray, referencing Congress's own leaders' admissions of organizational challenges.

Rijiju dismissed Gandhi's voter fraud allegations as a pretext for political failure, urging the Congress party to file formal petitions if they held any genuine election grievances. He accused Gandhi of attempting to incite India's youth against the government, maintaining that his conspiracy with anti-national forces would not succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)