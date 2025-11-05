Himachal Pradesh Initiates Sweeping Police Reform with 82 Officer Transfers

In a significant overhaul aimed at bolstering police efficiency, the Himachal Pradesh government has ordered the transfer and posting of 82 police officials, including 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 62 Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers. This massive reshuffle, spanning senior ranks from Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), targets improvement in operational coordination across districts, special units, and training institutions.

According to official notifications issued by the Department of Home, signed by Special Secretary (Home) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, IAS, and approved by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, IAS, these changes take immediate effect, serving the public interest. Changes include several SP-rank officers receiving new postings across multiple districts.

In addition to these transfers, four IPS officers have also been assigned additional significant roles. The reshuffle extends to over 60 HPPS officers in various capacities, targeting enhancement of law enforcement effectiveness. This extensive move marks one of the most comprehensive police restructurings in recent years within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)