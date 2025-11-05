Judicial Delays and Alleged Anarchy: Jai Ram Thakur Calls Out Himachal Pradesh Government

Jai Ram Thakur, the former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, has voiced concern over the state's delay in releasing the budget allocated for judicial activities. He warns that such delays are starting to disrupt day-to-day court operations, amplifying the issue through media reports.

Thakur describes the situation as 'extremely serious,' urging the government to tackle the problem diligently. Emphasizing recurrent administrative shortcomings, he points out, 'Administrative failures across the state are tarnishing its development and public image.' He referenced past incidents, highlighting a news report of a contractor forced to lock a government building due to payment delays, causing national embarrassment to Himachal Pradesh.

Further criticizing the government, Thakur noted that despite contractors' associations holding numerous press conferences to demand their dues, the administration remains unresponsive. 'When the opposition raises these concerns, the government responds with misleading information, thereby deceiving the public,' he claimed. He also spotlighted Himachal Pradesh's previous special category status for federal schemes contributions, accusing the Congress regime of mismanagement and intimidation tactics.