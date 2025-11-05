Left Menu

Maithili Thakur: From Stage to Ballot Box

Maithili Thakur, the youngest BJP candidate, is contesting Bihar's Alinagar seat. Despite her limited political experience, she focuses on learning and connecting with voters. She challenges Mahagathbandhan's promises and faces seasoned RJD candidate Binod Mishra in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:58 IST
BJP candidate from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move, singer Maithili Thakur has transitioned into politics, representing the BJP in the Alinagar constituency of Bihar. Embracing this new path, Thakur admits to her limited experience but emphasizes her eagerness to learn daily.

Speaking with ANI, she expressed confidence in the awareness of Bihar's electorate regarding the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 'I don't need to recount their work; the people are already aware and extend their blessings,' Thakur stated.

Addressing the Mahagathbandhan's promises, Thakur criticized the impracticality of ensuring a government job per household. She advocates for achievable, grounded promises, warning against exploiting public emotions. This election pits Thakur against RJD veteran Binod Mishra, presenting a generational clash at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

