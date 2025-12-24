Nitish Kumar Fast-Tracks Universities' Development in Patna
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed construction progress at Bihar University of Health Sciences and Bihar Engineering University in Patna. Emphasizing timely completion, he underlined their role in elevating education standards. Mithapur's rise as an educational hub continues with these projects enhancing its academic profile under the 'Saat Nischay-2' scheme.
In a decisive move to bolster educational infrastructure, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the construction sites of Bihar University of Health Sciences and Bihar Engineering University in Patna's burgeoning Mithapur area on Wednesday.
Kumar urged timely completion of these pivotal projects, remarking on their importance in offering high-standard technical and medical education to Bihar's students.
Highlighting Mithapur's growing status as an educational nucleus, he noted that the new campuses, part of the 'Saat Nischay-2' initiative, would further elevate the area's academic profile alongside other prestigious institutions already established there.
