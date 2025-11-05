Left Menu

State Launches Comprehensive Road Safety Campaign to Curb Accidents

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has initiated a 15-day statewide Road Safety Campaign starting November 4, aiming to prevent accidents and enhance road safety. The Police Department is leading efforts in enforcing traffic laws and engaging in public awareness to reduce accidents and strengthen emergency response mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:31 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, a statewide Road Safety Campaign has been launched from November 4 to November 18. This intensive 15-day campaign aims to prevent road accidents and bolster safety measures, according to an official communique.

The campaign integrates stringent enforcement of traffic regulations and a focus on strengthening the emergency assistance framework. The Chief Minister's Office is diligently supervising this effort by compiling exhaustive reports from the Home Department.

Key responsibilities have been delineated for various departments to ensure effective execution. The Police Department has been appointed as the main operational and field coordinator. Their special enforcement initiatives target reckless driving behaviors and penalize vehicles lacking proper safety features. Meanwhile, police units and traffic squads are stationed at all critical highways, ensuring compliance with new safety standards on six-lane roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

