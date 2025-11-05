Strengthening Bonds: India-New Zealand Aim for Enhanced Economic Ties

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on an official visit to New Zealand in a bid to bolster bilateral economic and trade relations, according to an official release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The visit coincides with the 4th Round of India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, currently unfolding in Auckland.

Speaking at the India-New Zealand Business Forum, organized by the Auckland Business Chamber, Minister Goyal joined New Zealand's Trade Minister, Todd McClay, in a Fireside Chat moderated by Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Chamber. Goyal highlighted the recent bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as a driving force behind the revitalized relationship between the two nations.

Minister Goyal urged both countries to explore new cooperative avenues, emphasizing opportunities in maritime, forestry, sports, education, technology, and tourism sectors. He noted the significance of this delegation visit as symbolic of India's thriving business confidence. Discussions on the FTA are reportedly advancing with mutual respect and shared commitment to balanced outcomes, promising benefits from trade and technical exchange between India and New Zealand.

During a community event at Auckland's Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Goyal expressed gratitude for New Zealand's hospitality and emphasized the cultural ties connecting Indian expatriates to both their motherland and adopted nation. He inspired the Indian diaspora to remain committed to their work nation's values while retaining their cultural ethos.

Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about crafting more "Successful Kiwi-Bharat Stories," highlighting ongoing collaborations. Prime Minister Luxon emphasized New Zealand's support for India's economic growth, projecting India's ascent to being the world's third-largest economy, and characterized the Indian diaspora as integral bridges between the nations.

The visit also featured a "Tea with Indian Business Delegation" event, where Goyal engaged with prominent Indian business leaders, underscoring opportunities in agriculture, forestry, technology, and innovation. The dialogue appreciated Indian government's policies driving global expansion, with Goyal urging persistence among businesses to fuel growth and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)