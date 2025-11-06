FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amid Oil Surge and Anticipation of BOE Moves

The UK's FTSE 100 secured a fresh record close on Wednesday, demonstrating resilience as investors keenly await the Bank of England's impending interest rate decision. After a quiet start, the blue-chip index closed up 0.6% at 9,777.08 points, surpassing its previous record from last Thursday.

Leading the charge were heavyweight oil and gas stocks, which climbed 1.2% in line with robust crude oil prices, effectively neutralizing declines in the pharmaceutical sector, notably a 0.6% drop in AstraZeneca shares. The personal goods sector shined as the day's standout, with Burberry Group leading FTSE 100 gainers, rising by 3.1%.

Attention now turns to the Bank of England, poised to announce its interest rate decision amidst a backdrop of softer inflation and wage data, potentially setting the stage for a rate cut. Meanwhile, Metro Bank Holdings saw an 8.3% jump, topping FTSE 250 gainers, while Ceres Power Holdings shares surged 18.9% following a strategic partnership announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)