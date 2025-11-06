Left Menu

Assam's Symphony of Development and Heritage: Leaders Converge for Progress

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma kick-starts the Amrit Kalash Yatra to build Kanaklata Barua State University. Top national leaders, including PM Modi, will visit Assam for key projects. The state also aims to boost tourism with the Raas Mahotsav, enhancing its cultural appeal globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:39 IST
Assam's Symphony of Development and Heritage: Leaders Converge for Progress
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off Amrit Kalash Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Amrit Kalash Yatra, featuring 270 Kalash, in a bid to advance the creation of Kanaklata Barua State University. The ceremony, held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, was marked by the government's allocation of approximately 750 bighas of land for the university at Bholaguri tea estate, Gohpur, with a budget of Rs 550 crore dedicated to the project.

In a social media post, Sarma underscored Assam's unity, recalling how soils from diverse villages were collected for the #AmritKalashYatra two years prior. As national figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are poised to visit over the coming weeks, they are expected to inaugurate significant infrastructure and cultural projects, enhancing the state's development trajectory.

Assam tourism also aims for a global spotlight. According to Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the state is forging a tourist circuit centered around the celebrated Raas Mahotsav, seeking to attract both domestic and international visitors. The festival celebrates Lord Krishna and showcases cultural traditions through performances and clay idol displays throughout various regions of Assam.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: Vijay Kumar Sinha Alleges Booth-Capturing Threats in Lakhisarai

Bihar Elections: Vijay Kumar Sinha Alleges Booth-Capturing Threats in Lakhis...

 India
2
Nissan's Strategic Headquarters Sale: A Move for Revival

Nissan's Strategic Headquarters Sale: A Move for Revival

 Japan
3
South Korea Power Station Collapse Traps Seven

South Korea Power Station Collapse Traps Seven

 Global
4
K'taka HC rejects state appeal against stay on GO curbing activities in public premises.

K'taka HC rejects state appeal against stay on GO curbing activities in publ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025