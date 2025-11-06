Assam's Symphony of Development and Heritage: Leaders Converge for Progress

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Amrit Kalash Yatra, featuring 270 Kalash, in a bid to advance the creation of Kanaklata Barua State University. The ceremony, held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, was marked by the government's allocation of approximately 750 bighas of land for the university at Bholaguri tea estate, Gohpur, with a budget of Rs 550 crore dedicated to the project.

In a social media post, Sarma underscored Assam's unity, recalling how soils from diverse villages were collected for the #AmritKalashYatra two years prior. As national figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are poised to visit over the coming weeks, they are expected to inaugurate significant infrastructure and cultural projects, enhancing the state's development trajectory.

Assam tourism also aims for a global spotlight. According to Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the state is forging a tourist circuit centered around the celebrated Raas Mahotsav, seeking to attract both domestic and international visitors. The festival celebrates Lord Krishna and showcases cultural traditions through performances and clay idol displays throughout various regions of Assam.