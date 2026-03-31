India Celebrates Naxal-Free Milestone under Home Minister Amit Shah

In a major milestone for India's internal security, the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF) commemorated the nation's progress toward becoming a 'Naxal Mukt Bharat'. The event, attended by the foundation's research team and senior fellows, underscored the impact of the Modi government's security and development strategy.

SPMRF Director Binay Kumar Singh described the achievement as a moment reminiscent of 'Diwali', where truth triumphed over falsehood. Praising the government's efforts, he quoted Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that this marks the first successful mission with a set deadline against Left-Wing Extremism.

The gathering highlighted the long-term benefits of a Naxal-free India, acknowledging the significance of this stride towards enhancing national security, ensuring inclusive development, and stabilizing democracy. Continued efforts and decisive actions against Naxalism illustrate the Modi government's enduring commitment to a peaceful, unified nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)