Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

Amidst the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hypocrisy in his rhetoric about violence. She stated that while Modi makes speeches about 'katta' (guns), it is his party members who engage in real violence, including abductions and shootings.

Rabri Devi's comments came as the state began its first phase of voting in 121 constituencies. She urged voters not to miss the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights, emphasizing the importance of high voter turnout.

Meanwhile, visuals from polling stations showed notable political figures casting their votes, including former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and RJD's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, among others. Despite family tensions, Rabri Devi extended her support to her sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, who are contesting from different parties.

As polling took place under tight security, Misa Bharti, RJD leader and MP, expressed confidence in an RJD victory, criticizing the ruling NDA for what she described as 'Jungle Raj' tactics. The first phase of polling, covering 3.75 crore electors, is seen as a crucial battle between the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

The outcome of this phase will impact key political figures, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav from RJD and Samrat Choudhary of the BJP, among others. Voting concluded at 6 pm, although security considerations shortened polling hours in some areas.