India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The government plans to introduce a policy on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), projecting its benefits in reducing crude oil imports, boosting farmer incomes, and creating green jobs. The policy aims for 1-5% SAF blending in jet fuel by 2030, enhancing India's role in global aviation sustainability.

India's government is set to unveil a new policy dedicated to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The initiative is expected to reduce dependency on crude oil imports, bolster farmer incomes, and generate over a million new green jobs.

In a speech at the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Naidu highlighted the importance of global collaboration and innovation in SAF adoption. The plan includes ambitious blending targets: 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028, and 5% by 2030.

Naidu emphasized that SAF production can significantly impact both the economy and the environment, empowering farmers and attracting private investment, while also contributing to a more sustainable aviation sector amid rising global demand, projected at 183 million tonnes by 2040.

