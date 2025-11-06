Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

In a significant development against narco-terrorism, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations on Thursday at six locations across Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported. These raids form part of an investigation into a narco-terror funding case, with premises in both Jammu and the Kashmir region under scrutiny, including the residence of former minister Jatinder Singh.

The action follows the March 30, 2022, arrest of Mohd Shareef Shah, who was caught attempting to deliver Rs 6.9 lakh in hawala money allegedly meant for separatist activities. His capture has unveiled a broader network involving individuals like Saif Din, Farooq Ahmad Naikoo, and Mubashir Mushtaq Fafoo, indicating connections to a Pakistan-based narco-terror module.

Financial probes suggest Farooq Ahmad Naikoo operated a racket wherein heroin smuggled from Pakistan was marketed in India. The substantial proceeds, exceeding Rs 2 crore, were funneled through various accounts, eventually reaching operatives in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The ED is intensifying efforts to map the remaining financial connections and identify further individuals linked to this network.