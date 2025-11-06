Bihar Politics Heat Up: JDU vs RJD as Assembly Elections Kickoff
JDU's Ashok Chaudhary criticizes RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav amid Bihar's assembly elections. Expressing pride in the state's historical legacy, Chaudhary urges votes for development over caste. Bihar sees brisk turnout, signaling a shift in political engagement, as contrasting political ideologies vie for leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar's political scene turned heated when Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary launched a sharp critique of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks about a government change.
Chaudhary, highlighting Bihar's proud history, called for development-focused voting during the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections and urged voters to rise above caste politics.
As polling commenced, former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav emphasized the need for new leadership after two decades of NDA rule, advocating for a change with a Tejashwi-led government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Polls: BJP Dismisses RJD Allegations of Power Cuts
Bihar waged war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed Emergency but now Cong seeking to rule with RJD's help: Shah at Motihari rally.
Why Congress 'naamdar' photos missing from RJD posters, asks PM in apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.
While RJD stoked caste tensions, Congress fomented communal riots, alleges PM Modi in Bihar's Bhagalpur.
PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama