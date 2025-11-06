Bihar Politics Heat Up: JDU vs RJD as Assembly Elections Kickoff

Bihar's political scene turned heated when Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary launched a sharp critique of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks about a government change.

Chaudhary, highlighting Bihar's proud history, called for development-focused voting during the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections and urged voters to rise above caste politics.

As polling commenced, former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav emphasized the need for new leadership after two decades of NDA rule, advocating for a change with a Tejashwi-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)