Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences' Profits Surge 38% Amidst Global Expansion

Zydus Lifesciences reported a 38% increase in net profit for Q2 2025, reaching Rs 1,259 crore, driven by strong sales in the US and India. Revenue jumped to Rs 6,123 crore. The company plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through securities, eyeing further growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:43 IST
Zydus Lifesciences' Profits Surge 38% Amidst Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences announced a significant 38% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 1,259 crore for the second quarter of 2025, fueled by robust sales in the US and India markets.

The pharmaceutical giant from Ahmedabad had earlier declared a net profit of Rs 911 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company plans to strengthen its financial position by raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via securities, as it continues to leverage its diversified business model for growth across multiple territories and sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Key Ukrainian Towns Amid Ongoing Conflict

Clashes Erupt in Key Ukrainian Towns Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Russia
2
Amit Shah's Fierce Election Pitch in Bihar: 'Infiltrator-Free' Mission

Amit Shah's Fierce Election Pitch in Bihar: 'Infiltrator-Free' Mission

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Advances Towards 10 GW Renewable Goal with 150 MW Wind Project

KPI Green Energy Advances Towards 10 GW Renewable Goal with 150 MW Wind Proj...

 India
4
Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Central Delhi: Suspect Apprehended

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Central Delhi: Suspect Apprehended

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025