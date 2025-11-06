Zydus Lifesciences' Profits Surge 38% Amidst Global Expansion

Zydus Lifesciences announced a significant 38% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 1,259 crore for the second quarter of 2025, fueled by robust sales in the US and India markets.

The pharmaceutical giant from Ahmedabad had earlier declared a net profit of Rs 911 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company plans to strengthen its financial position by raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via securities, as it continues to leverage its diversified business model for growth across multiple territories and sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)