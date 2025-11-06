Left Menu

KPI Green Energy Advances Towards 10 GW Renewable Goal with 150 MW Wind Project

KPI Green Energy secures an agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd to supply electricity from a new 150 MW wind energy project. Scheduled to start in 2027, the project advances KPI Green's renewable capacity goal of 10 GW by 2030, marking a significant step in India's clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
KPI Green Energy has announced a strategic agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to supply electricity from a 150 MW wind energy project. This development comes after receiving a Letter of Intent on July 14, 2025, through GUVNL's competitive bidding process and subsequent tariff approval.

The wind project is set to begin operations on November 3, 2027, under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a fixed tariff of Rs 3.64 per unit for 25 years, enhancing KPI Green's wind portfolio and aligning with its growth strategy.

Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the agreement underscores the company's commitment to India's clean energy transition and its goal of 10 GW renewable capacity by 2030. Established in 1994, KP Group leads sustainability efforts across wind, solar, and hybrid energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

