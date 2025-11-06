Left Menu

Bank Unions Challenge Privatization of State-Owned Lenders

Bank unions have criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's support for privatizing state banks, arguing it undermines financial inclusion and social interests. They lauded public sector banks for driving priority lending, rural banking, and national resilience, urging capital support without privatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:24 IST
Bank Unions Challenge Privatization of State-Owned Lenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bank unions have voiced strong objections to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent comments advocating for the privatization of state-owned banks.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents multiple bank trade unions, emphasized the role of public sector banks (PSBs) in enhancing financial inclusion, particularly highlighting their dominance in opening 90% of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts.

They argued that PSBs are integral to priority lending, social banking, and rural financial services, warning that privatization threatens national interests and financial inclusion objectives.

TRENDING

1
Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

 Global
2
U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

 Global
3
Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

 India
4
Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025