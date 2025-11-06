Major Shakeup: Paytm and Siemens Energy Join MSCI India Index

In a notable shift in the MSCI India Index, four companies have been slated for inclusion effective November 24, 2025, following the latest MSCI review. One97 Communications, known for its Paytm brand, and Siemens Energy India are among those added, according to the index compiler.

Fortis Healthcare and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd are also set to join the index, marking a significant development for these companies as they align themselves with global market standards. These changes reflect a strategic decision by MSCI, a leader in investment support tools and services.

Meanwhile, the review comes with exclusions as well, as Container Corporation of India and Tata Elxsi are set to depart the index. These adjustments form part of the broader MSCI Global Standard Indexes changes, impacting investors and market participants worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)