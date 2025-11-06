US and Europe Boost LNG Supply Routes Amid Ukraine Crisis

Energy ministers from the United States and European nations convened in Greece to deliberate the enhanced usage of regional pipeline networks to support Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. This meeting comes as the US seeks to expand its gas exports to Europe.

Led by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the talks are part of a strategic initiative hosted by the Atlantic Council. Officials aim to leverage America's status as the top LNG exporter to enhance energy ties with the EU, focusing on the Vertical Corridor linking Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania.

In light of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, EU nations have restructured pipeline networks to prioritize LNG imports from the US and other global suppliers, highlighting Greece's strategic geographic position as a natural gateway for American LNG into Europe.