Left Menu

US and Europe Boost LNG Supply Routes Amid Ukraine Crisis

Energy ministers from the US and Europe met in Greece to discuss using upgraded regional pipeline networks to supply Ukraine, as the US ramps up gas exports to Europe. The talks, led by Chris Wright, focus on the Vertical Corridor's role in replacing Russian gas imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:46 IST
US and Europe Boost LNG Supply Routes Amid Ukraine Crisis
  • Country:
  • Greece

Energy ministers from the United States and European nations convened in Greece to deliberate the enhanced usage of regional pipeline networks to support Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. This meeting comes as the US seeks to expand its gas exports to Europe.

Led by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the talks are part of a strategic initiative hosted by the Atlantic Council. Officials aim to leverage America's status as the top LNG exporter to enhance energy ties with the EU, focusing on the Vertical Corridor linking Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania.

In light of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, EU nations have restructured pipeline networks to prioritize LNG imports from the US and other global suppliers, highlighting Greece's strategic geographic position as a natural gateway for American LNG into Europe.

TRENDING

1
Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

 Global
2
U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

 Global
3
Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

 India
4
Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025