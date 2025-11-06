Left Menu

European Shares Slump While Asia Rallies: Mixed Global Market Dynamics

European shares declined on Thursday despite positive Asia market rallies driven by Wall Street's rebound. Germany, France, and the UK's indices fell, following Asian gains. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose, despite Nissan's losses. US markets saw mixed results, with tech stocks influencing performance amid ongoing economic updates. Crude prices edged up slightly.

Bangkok | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:39 IST
European shares slipped on Thursday, unable to sustain the positive momentum sparked by a Wall Street rebound that bolstered markets across Asia. Despite upbeat economic updates and strong US corporate earnings, major European indices opened lower, with Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40, and Britain's FTSE 100 posting declines.

Asian markets, however, showed resilience. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1.3% despite Nissan's financial losses, and other regional markets such as South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced. U.S. markets experienced a tug-of-war influenced by significant technology stocks, with Alphabet and Meta edging higher.

The focus remains on company earnings amid a backdrop of governmental economic data shortages due to a shutdown. These earnings provide much-needed insights into consumer and business health. Meanwhile, the US Fed's interest rate cuts are under scrutiny as they balance stimulating economic growth against possible inflationary pressures.

