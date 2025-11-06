Dhan ki Dhun: Bajaj Finance's Loan Fest with Lifestyle Perks

Bajaj Finance Limited has launched 'Dhan ki Dhun', a special loan fest offering significant rewards and lifestyle benefits for personal loan applicants. This initiative is available from November 1st to November 15th, 2025, providing customers with an opportunity to enjoy attractive perks in addition to easy financing.

Applicants who secure a personal loan online during this period will receive a complimentary Bajaj Prime membership and Spotify subscription, elevating their borrowing experience. The event is designed to make borrowing more rewarding, combining financial flexibility with lifestyle enhancements.

Bajaj Finance's digital process promises instant approval and quick disbursal, without any need for collateral. The company aims to meet a wide array of financial needs ranging from home upgrades to education, while ensuring customers benefit from exclusive rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)